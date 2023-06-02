YouTube will stop removing false presidential election fraud claims

YouTube is reversing its policies on election misinformation. Starting today, YouTube will stop removing content that “advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 and other past US Presidential elections,” according to a blog post published on Friday.

YouTube says that the “ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions, is core to a functioning democratic society — especially in the midst of election season.” YouTube first introduced its election misinformation policy in December 2020, which barred users from posting content that spread false claims about the integrity of US elections. The platform says it has removed “thousands” of videos since implementing the policy.

“In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm,” YouTube states. “As with any update to our policies, we carefully deliberated this change.”