Some other ideas for bundling with Amazon Prime

By Elizabeth Lopatto, a reporter who writes about tech, money, and human behavior. She joined The Verge in 2014 as science editor. Previously, she was a reporter at Bloomberg.

Illustration of the Amazon logo
More bang for your buck!
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Right, so Amazon is reportedly in talks to bundle free or reduced-cost mobile service with its Prime subscription. I figure as long as we’re talking about making Prime more useful, I might as well contribute!

Here are my ideas:

  • Buy Kindle books on the iPhone. Amazon pays Apple the digital fee on your behalf.
  • Veto power. If Amazon decides not to renew a show, a critical mass of Prime subscribers can overrule the decision.
  • Secret Santa. Amazon sends Prime subscribers a random overstocked item from its warehouse. It’s usually a tangled clump of cords.
  • Layoff participation. Every time Amazon does a layoff, Prime subscribers get to vote on who in the C-suite is also out.
  • VIP section at Whole Foods and One Medical. Serves champagne.
  • Skydiving trip. Yearly. Can be substituted for a discount on a Blue Origin flight.
  • Hologram of a loved one. For an extra fee, you can boss it around just like Alexa.
  • Screen-printed art of your order history. Andy Warhol-style. Can be delivered as an NFT on request.
  • Privacy Plus. No Amazon employee will snoop on your Ring or Alexa data.
  • Birthday card from Jeff Bezos. Or his robot butler.

