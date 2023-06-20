The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been dominating the gaming zeitgeist since its release in May, but it’s finally time for a wave of patient deal hunters to descend on Hyrule. Amazon and Walmart are now discounting the Nintendo title that normally runs $69.99, selling it for around $59.99. Full disclosure: the Walmart deal is through a third-party seller, but that doesn’t give me too much cause for concern given that it has mostly positive ratings and is fulfilled by the major retailer.

There has been a way to get the digital version of the game for cheaper this whole time, but if you prefer a physical cartridge for your Nintendo Switch games, this deal is the way to go. Though, if prior Zelda discounts are anything to go by (as few as there have been), these deals will not stick around long.