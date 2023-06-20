If you’re in the market for a rugged iPhone 14 Pro case with a little utility, then you’re in luck. Nomad, a reputable producer of phone cases, has collaborated with camera bag and accessory designer Peak Design to release a limited-edition phone case for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Nomad Rugged Case is available to purchase today from $60 with immediate shipping from either Nomad or Peak Design’s website.

The new Nomad Rugged Case supports MagSafe charging and features Peak Design’s SlimLink magnetic attachment technology, making it compatible with all Peak Design mobile mounts, chargers, and accessories. Supported Peak Design mounts — which allow a mobile device to be attached to walls, bikes, motorcycles, cars, and more — will also be available to purchase on the Nomad website starting today.

The Nomad x Peak Design collab manages to avoid the aggressive, chunky look rocked by many other rugged iPhone 14 Pro cases. Image: Nomad / Peak Design

Design-wise, the limited-edition case is only available in black and features fortified TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane — a soft, rubber-like plastic) bumpers that surround the iPhone 14 Pro’s display, corners, and camera lenses. The PET plastic backplate is matte and designed to resist scratching, and the case sits flat when placed camera-side down to avoid any annoying wobble. Nomad claims its polycarbonate frame allows the case to remain lightweight while providing 15 feet of drop protection. There are two lanyard attachments located at the bottom of the Rugged Case, and inside the case itself, you’ll find a 100 percent recycled nylon canvas interior with a custom “Nomad x Peak Design” screenprint.

According to Lawrence Lander, creative director at Peak Design, both companies teamed up to create the new Nomad Rugged Case to provide customers with more mounting options, resulting in a hardy new phone case that works with the entire Peak Design ecosystem. “Like backpacks and wallets, it turns out people have a wide range of preferences when it comes to phone cases,” said Lander in a video announcing the collaboration. “Rather than design a rugged case from the ground up, we partnered with some world-class designers that we already knew and trusted.”

1 / 2 The limited-edition phone case works with the entire Peak Design SlimLink mounting ecosystem, which includes options for photography and vehicle mounting. Image: Nomad / Peak Design Previous Next

