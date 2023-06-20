Vimeo’s new AI script generator will write corporate marketing filler in seconds

Video platform Vimeo is integrating new AI tools for paying users, including an AI script generation feature powered by OpenAI’s tech. The company is promoting the tools as a way for users to “create a fully produced video in minutes,” and stressing the utility for corporate customers — potential use-cases range “from quickly creating highlight reels, to hosting virtual events or company meetings, to exporting quote clips for short marketing videos.”

There are three new features. A script generator that generates scripts “based on a brief description and key inputs like tone and length.” A teleprompter, which has no real AI component, but lets users adjust timing and font size. And a text-based video editor, which automatically identifies “filler words, long pauses, and awkward moments,” and lets users remove them with a single click. The tools will be available from July 17th to users paying for Vimeo’s “standard plan” and up (with prices starting at $25 a month).

The tools sound useful, but we’ve not been able to test out the most important feature, the script generator. This could be handy but it could also be trash. For example, if you’re announcing some new product or service from your company, how will the system know this information? To what degree will users have to edit its output to ensure accuracy? However, OpenAI tools like ChatGPT are certainly capable of generating anodyne corporate marketing filler, and this will presumably be a welcome time-saver for some users.

Vimeo is hoping the tools will help position it as an “all-in-one resource for video production.” Although the site had once hoped to challenge YouTube as a video host with a focus on creative content, it’s since shifted to corporate customers. Bundling production tools along with hosting costs could help strengthen this pitch.