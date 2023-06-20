Skip to main content
Elgato’s Cam Link 4K, which connects your camera to your computer, is now just $86.99

You can also get an Xbox Series X console with a free controller and other great deals today.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Elgato’s Cam Link 4K dongle plugged into the USB port of a laptop, with a GoPro action camera plugged into its HDMI port.
The Cam Link is a tiny adapter, making it great for both laptops and desktops.
Image: Elgato

The Elgato Cam Link 4K, an HDMI-to-USB dongle that seamlessly connects your compatible mirrorless camera, DSLR, or action cam is an essential piece of kit for many streamers and Twitch creators. It is now on sale for one of its lowest prices of $86.99 ($13 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.

Elgato’s Cam Link 4K is incredibly simple to use if your full-size camera is one of the many on its compatibility list. If so, you just plug it into your Windows or Mac computer and see your camera come up in the OS as a webcam source — which can go straight into streaming software like OBS or even video conference calls from Zoom and Google Meet. You’ll generally get higher-quality video than any regular webcam, and using larger sensor cameras with it will give you a natural background blur that beats the hell out of any crummy software filters. Just remember that you also have to provide power to your camera if you’re streaming for long stretches.

Elgato Cam Link 4K

$10013% off
$87

Elgato’s Cam Link 4K allows you to convert your DSLR, mirrorless, or action camera into a webcam for your computer.

$87 at Best Buy$87 at Amazon

Microsoft’s flagship console, the Xbox Series X, is currently being sold at Verizon with a nice freebie. You can buy a standard Series X with an extra controller in robot white for $499.99 ($60 off). This makes the second controller entirely free, which is perfect if you enjoy some local multiplayer. The days of split-screen gaming may be mostly gone in AAA titles, but there are some great games still keeping the couch co-op tradition going.

The Xbox Series X may not have as many big-time exclusives as Sony’s PlayStation 5, but it’s a great console for playing the latest games in 4K — especially if you subscribe to Microsoft’s expansive Xbox Game Pass service. And with Bethesda’s expansive sci-fi RPG Starfield due out on September 6th, now is a fine time to get an Xbox.

Xbox Series X

$56011% off
$500

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a discless approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.

$500 at Verizon (with free controller)

Some more noteworthy deals:

