The Elgato Cam Link 4K , an HDMI-to-USB dongle that seamlessly connects your compatible mirrorless camera, DSLR, or action cam is an essential piece of kit for many streamers and Twitch creators. It is now on sale for one of its lowest prices of $86.99 ($13 off) at Best Buy and Amazon .

Elgato’s Cam Link 4K is incredibly simple to use if your full-size camera is one of the many on its compatibility list. If so, you just plug it into your Windows or Mac computer and see your camera come up in the OS as a webcam source — which can go straight into streaming software like OBS or even video conference calls from Zoom and Google Meet. You’ll generally get higher-quality video than any regular webcam, and using larger sensor cameras with it will give you a natural background blur that beats the hell out of any crummy software filters. Just remember that you also have to provide power to your camera if you’re streaming for long stretches.