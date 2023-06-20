The Elgato Cam Link 4K, an HDMI-to-USB dongle that seamlessly connects your compatible mirrorless camera, DSLR, or action cam is an essential piece of kit for many streamers and Twitch creators. It is now on sale for one of its lowest prices of $86.99 ($13 off) at Best Buy and Amazon.
Elgato’s Cam Link 4K is incredibly simple to use if your full-size camera is one of the many on its compatibility list. If so, you just plug it into your Windows or Mac computer and see your camera come up in the OS as a webcam source — which can go straight into streaming software like OBS or even video conference calls from Zoom and Google Meet. You’ll generally get higher-quality video than any regular webcam, and using larger sensor cameras with it will give you a natural background blur that beats the hell out of any crummy software filters. Just remember that you also have to provide power to your camera if you’re streaming for long stretches.
Elgato Cam Link 4K
Elgato’s Cam Link 4K allows you to convert your DSLR, mirrorless, or action camera into a webcam for your computer.
Microsoft’s flagship console, the Xbox Series X, is currently being sold at Verizon with a nice freebie. You can buy a standard Series X with an extra controller in robot white for $499.99 ($60 off). This makes the second controller entirely free, which is perfect if you enjoy some local multiplayer. The days of split-screen gaming may be mostly gone in AAA titles, but there are some great games still keeping the couch co-op tradition going.
The Xbox Series X may not have as many big-time exclusives as Sony’s PlayStation 5, but it’s a great console for playing the latest games in 4K — especially if you subscribe to Microsoft’s expansive Xbox Game Pass service. And with Bethesda’s expansive sci-fi RPG Starfield due out on September 6th, now is a fine time to get an Xbox.
Xbox Series X
The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a discless approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay.
Some more noteworthy deals:
- The Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB M.2 SSD with a heatsink is on sale at Best Buy for just $57.99 ($52 off) — a new low price for the PlayStation 5-compatible drive. I know I keep beating this drum, but if you haven’t given your PS5 a healthy infusion of at least 1TB of added SSD storage, it’s a great time to buy.
- B&H Photo is running a “Mega Deal Zone” promo through June 22nd. This may be a hilarious-sounding name, but there are a variety of discounts on creator-focused gear and tech to peruse. Not all of the deals are amazing, but there are some adequately “mega” ones, like a last-gen 14-inch MacBook Pro with a beefed-up M1 Max chip, 2TB SSD, and 64GB of RAM for $2,499 ($1,600 off) and a two-pack of Lexar 128GB UHS-II SDXC cards for $69.99 ($25 off when added to your cart). Or, on the entirely different end of the spectrum, a simple camera cleaning and duster kit is available for $12.95 ($12 off).
- Govee’s M1 LED strip with Matter support is on sale for $44.99 ($15 off) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. The 6.5-foot strip lights up in all kinds of fun colors, though its features are slightly less exciting if you use it via Matter rather than its own app. Read our review.