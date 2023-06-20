Nintendo is holding a 40-minute-long Nintendo Direct tomorrow

It seems that Nintendo might’ve been feeling a little left out. Following a busy few weeks of gaming news, which included showcases from Xbox and PlayStation, along with Summer Game Fest, we now have an impending Nintendo Direct. And it’s happening very soon: the event will stream on June 21st at 10AM ET.
The timing makes a lot of sense, as following the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo’s lineup for 2023 is pretty sparse. There’s Pikmin 4 on July 21st, the first expansion for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and... that’s about it. The Switch’s holiday should look a lot clearer tomorrow, though, as Nintendo says the Direct will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year,” including Pikmin 4.
So you have just under 24 hours to speculate. New Super Mario? Proof that Metroid Prime 4 is real? The return of F-Zero? Who knows, but you’ll be able to watch right here on YouTube.