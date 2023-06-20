Nintendo is holding a 40-minute-long Nintendo Direct tomorrow

It seems that Nintendo might’ve been feeling a little left out. Following a busy few weeks of gaming news, which included showcases from Xbox and PlayStation, along with Summer Game Fest, we now have an impending Nintendo Direct. And it’s happening very soon: the event will stream on June 21st at 10AM ET.

The timing makes a lot of sense, as following the launch of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo’s lineup for 2023 is pretty sparse. There’s Pikmin 4 on July 21st, the first expansion for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and... that’s about it. The Switch’s holiday should look a lot clearer tomorrow, though, as Nintendo says the Direct will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year,” including Pikmin 4.