Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino will be at the Code Conference

It’s a big year for the Code Conference — Vox Media’s annual tech-and-media gathering founded by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg has a new location and new hosts: CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, Platformer’s Casey Newton, and... me. It’s going to be a big one, with lots to discuss: it feels like the internet itself is changing as social platforms reinvent themselves in controversial ways, big players push for platform changes like VR, and — of course — as AI disrupts everything.

The first guest we’re announcing is a big one: newly-installed Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino. Linda’s taking over a company that Elon Musk reinvented in dramatic ways — most notably by laying off huge numbers of people, but also by refocusing its mission on a hazily-defined notion of “free speech.” Julia will ask Linda how that’s going, how her role works with Elon’s leadership, and, crucially, how’s she luring advertisers back to the platform after many of them left over content moderation concerns.