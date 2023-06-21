How to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023

Nintendo is holding its second Direct showcase event of the year, and it sounds like it’ll be a big one. Back in February, the company showed off Tears of the Kingdom, released a remastered Metroid Prime, added Game Boy games to Switch Online, and gave us a release date for Pikmin 4. This time around, the focus will be on Switch games coming out through the rest of 2023.

That includes the next Pikmin, which launches in July, but it’s also likely we’ll see what big game or games Nintendo has in store for the always-important holiday season. Right now, the only major release on the calendar is the first expansion for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, which is due out in the fall. The Nintendo Direct showcase is expected to last around 40 minutes, which is plenty of time to pack in some big reveals.

How and when to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023