How to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023

Nintendo is holding its second Direct showcase event of the year, and it sounds like it’ll be a big one. Back in February, the company showed off Tears of the Kingdom, released a remastered Metroid Prime, added Game Boy games to Switch Online, and gave us a release date for Pikmin 4. This time around, the focus will be on Switch games coming out through the rest of 2023.
That includes the next Pikmin, which launches in July, but it’s also likely we’ll see what big game or games Nintendo has in store for the always-important holiday season. Right now, the only major release on the calendar is the first expansion for Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, which is due out in the fall. The Nintendo Direct showcase is expected to last around 40 minutes, which is plenty of time to pack in some big reveals.
Nintendo will be hoping to keep up the momentum, as the first half of 2023 has been filled with milestones for the company. That includes the debut of a new theme park attraction in LA, the success of the first animated Super Mario movie, and a follow-up to Breath of the Wild with yet another blockbuster Zelda release.
How and when to watch Nintendo Direct June 2023
The virtual event kicks off on June 21st at 7AM PT / 10AM ET. It’ll be streaming on YouTube.