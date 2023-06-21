Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings 2D action to the Switch in October

Mario’s big year continues. Following the debut of a theme park and an animated movie, 2023 will also be getting the next Super Mario Bros. game. It’s called Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is a return to the 2D side-scrolling action of the original games and the New Super Mario Bros. series. It has some weird new abilities, including the ability to turn into an elephant. It launches on October 20th.

Of course, even without a new game, this would’ve been an incredibly successful year for Nintendo’s plumber. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the top-grossing film of 2023 so far, and Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this year — both projects that Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was heavily involved in.