Super Mario Bros. Wonder brings 2D action to the Switch in October

Mario can turn into an elephant — what more do you need to know?

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Mario’s big year continues. Following the debut of a theme park and an animated movie, 2023 will also be getting the next Super Mario Bros. game. It’s called Super Mario Bros. Wonder and is a return to the 2D side-scrolling action of the original games and the New Super Mario Bros. series. It has some weird new abilities, including the ability to turn into an elephant. It launches on October 20th.

The last mainline Super Mario game was Odyssey, which hit the Switch back in 2017. Since then, we’ve had spinoffs like Super Mario Maker 2, the retro collection Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and the 3D World expansion Bowser’s Fury.

Of course, even without a new game, this would’ve been an incredibly successful year for Nintendo’s plumber. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the top-grossing film of 2023 so far, and Super Nintendo World opened at Universal Studios Hollywood earlier this year — both projects that Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was heavily involved in.

The announcement also makes 2023 a major year for Switch releases, as the next Mario title was preceded by a little game called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is off to a pretty good start.

