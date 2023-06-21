Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the newest model

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 11th, and while we’re expecting to see steep discounts on Amazon’s line of inexpensive Fire tablets, it’s safe to say that Amazon’s latest slates still can’t match an iPad when it comes to design and performance. Fortunately, the 2021 iPad is currently on sale at Amazon in the 64GB / Wi-Fi configuration for $249.99 ($79 off) at checkout — a price we haven’t seen since March of last year.

On the whole, Apple’s ninth-gen slate remains the best budget iPad you can buy, even with the introduction of the 10th-gen model last year. The entry-level tablet packs in a sharp 10.2-inch screen, a 12MP front camera, and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is still surprisingly fast despite having been first released in 2019. Yes, the design is a bit outdated compared to the latest models, and there are some other notable drawbacks — the 2021 model doesn’t work with the second-gen Apple Pencil and some of Apple’s newer accessories, for instance — but it’s a great entertainment device that’s suitable for streaming, games, and a variety of other use cases. And, let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned headphone jack?

It seems like every vacuum manufacturer under the sun is churning out new models as of late, with Dyson, Roborock, and Ecovacs all introducing new robovacs within the last month or so. Some models are launching north of $1,300; however, if all you need is a budget-friendly robot vacuum that rarely gets stuck and offers mopping capabilities, Yeedi’s Vac 2 Pro is currently matching its all-time low of $199.99 ($50 off) at Walmart.

Yeedi, a lesser-known player in the space, has been making strides in recent years with a versatile lineup that is far cheaper than anything the competition offers. The Vac 2 Pro is a prime example of this, one that pairs high-end features with a more approachable price tag. The sleek vac features an impressive 3000Pa of suction power and an oscillating mopping system that scrubs instead of wiping, along with the ability to detect obstacles more than an inch tall, ensuring a pair of shoes doesn’t stop it in its tracks. This 3D obstacle avoidance tech isn’t as advanced as the AI-powered tech found in pricier robovacs like iRobot’s Roomba j7, but hey, those are the kind of tradeoffs you make to keep costs down.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro $ 200 $ 450 56 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 450 56 % off The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro offers features like obstacle avoidance and oscillating mopping but at a budget-friendly price. $200 at Walmart