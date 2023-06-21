The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC trailer is all about style

It would have been nice to get a proper release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC during today’s Nintendo Direct. But at the very least, the new trailer for The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions does deliver on something players have been jonesing for since launch: more fashion.

Along with new trainers Carmine and Kieran, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk’s latest trailer provides a bit more detail about Kitakami, the new locale Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will travel to as they participate in the town’s traditional Festival of Masks. In addition to a variety of new hairstyles and outfits that weren’t available in the games previously, the DLC will also feature a storyline revolving around new pokémon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti — a seemingly legendary trio known as the “Loyal Three” — and Ogerpon, the “evil ogre” they protect Kitakami from.

While the trailer makes The Teal Mask seem like it will mainly be focused on spotlighting more of Paldea’s culture, The Indigo Disk — an adventure set on the faraway Blueberry Academy somewhere out on the sea — appears to be more battle oriented, if the game’s other school plotlines are any indication. It’s a little hard to tell just where Blueberry Academy is situated in the world, but the trailer does spotlight how there seems to be an entire “park beneath the sea” known as a Terrarium that looks very much like an entirely new landmass split into four elemental quadrants.