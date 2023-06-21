Microsoft is hiking the price of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is increasing its Xbox Series X prices in most countries in August apart from the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. The Xbox maker is also increasing the monthly prices of its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for the first time next month, which will see the base Game Pass subscription for console move up to $10.99 a month from $9.99.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” says Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in a statement to The Verge.

Xbox Series X console pricing will largely match the price hike Sony announced for the PS5 last year, with the Xbox Series X moving to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia starting August 1st. The Xbox Series S pricing will not be adjusted in any markets, remaining at $249.99.

While Xbox Series X pricing adjustments had been expected after Sony’s move last year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer also hinted in October that pricing for subscriptions wouldn’t hold forever.

Image: Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console pricing will increase starting July 6th. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will move from $14.99 per month to $16.99 (€14.99 / £12.99). The base Xbox Game Pass for Console pricing will also move from $9.99 a month up to $10.99 (€10.99 / £8.99). Microsoft is not changing PC Game Pass pricing, though.

If you’re an existing Game Pass monthly subscriber, then these new recurring prices won’t take effect until August 13th, or September 13th in Germany. New Xbox Game Pass members will see the new prices immediately on July 6th. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass through a yearly code, the new pricing won’t take effect until you go to renew your subscription.

Most markets will be affected by the Xbox Game Pass price increases, with the exception of some Game Pass console pricing which will remain the same in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

New Xbox Game Pass pricing Country Currency Xbox Game Pass Ultimate current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate new Game Pass for Console current Game Pass for Console new Argentina ARS 899 1449 599 1199 Australia AUD 15.95 18.95 10.95 11.95 Austria EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Belgium EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Brazil BRL 44.99 49.99 29.99 32.99 Canada CAD 16.99 18.99 11.99 12.99 Chile CLP 7990 8990 5990 5990 Colombia COP 29900 33900 19900 21900 Czech Republic CZK 339 389 259 269 Denmark DKK 99 109 79 79 Finland EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 France EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Germany EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Greece EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Hong Kong SAR HKD 79 85 59 65 Hungary HUF 4190 4790 3000 3190 India INR 499 549 349 379 Ireland EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Israel ILS 39.99 44.99 27.99 30.99 Italy EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Japan JPY 1100 1210 850 935 Korea KRW 11900 13500 7900 8500 Mexico MXN 229 249 149 159 The Netherlands EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 New Zealand NZD 19.95 21.95 12.95 13.95 Norway NOK 125 139 99 99 Poland PLN 54.99 62.99 40 42.99 Portugal EEUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Saudi Arabia SAR 39.99 44.99 29.99 29.99 Singapore SGD 13.99 15.9 9.99 10.9 Slovakia EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 South Africa ZAR 119 129 79 85 Spain EUR 12.99 14.99 9.99 10.99 Sweden SEK 135 155 99 105 Switzerland CHF 14.99 16.99 12 12 Taiwan TWD 299 338 199 219 Turkey TRY 44.99 120.99 29.99 79.99 UAE USD 9.99 11.99 6.99 7.99 UK GBP 10.99 12.99 7.99 8.99 US USD 14.99 16.99 9.99 10.99

Microsoft hasn’t changed its Xbox Game Pass pricing since launching the subscription in 2017, and the company is keen to stress this isn’t related to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. “These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions,” says Perez.

Microsoft’s Xbox subscription changes follow a general trend in price hikes over the past couple of years for entertainment subscriptions. Netflix raised prices again last year following gradual price hikes in recent years, and Disney Plus and Hulu saw steep price hikes last year, too. Apple Music and Spotify have both increased in price in most markets in recent years.