Microsoft is hiking the price of Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Series X pricing will remain the same in the US and match PS5 pricing in most other markets. Xbox Game Pass prices are going up in most markets.

By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

An image showing an Xbox Series X against a black background
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Microsoft is increasing its Xbox Series X prices in most countries in August apart from the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. The Xbox maker is also increasing the monthly prices of its Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for the first time next month, which will see the base Game Pass subscription for console move up to $10.99 a month from $9.99.

“We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market,” says Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, in a statement to The Verge.

Xbox Series X console pricing will largely match the price hike Sony announced for the PS5 last year, with the Xbox Series X moving to £479.99 in the UK, €549.99 across most European markets, CAD $649.99 in Canada, and AUD $799.99 in Australia starting August 1st. The Xbox Series S pricing will not be adjusted in any markets, remaining at $249.99.

While Xbox Series X pricing adjustments had been expected after Sony’s move last year, Xbox chief Phil Spencer also hinted in October that pricing for subscriptions wouldn’t hold forever.

Image: Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console pricing will increase starting July 6th. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will move from $14.99 per month to $16.99 (€14.99 / £12.99). The base Xbox Game Pass for Console pricing will also move from $9.99 a month up to $10.99 (€10.99 / £8.99). Microsoft is not changing PC Game Pass pricing, though.

If you’re an existing Game Pass monthly subscriber, then these new recurring prices won’t take effect until August 13th, or September 13th in Germany. New Xbox Game Pass members will see the new prices immediately on July 6th. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass through a yearly code, the new pricing won’t take effect until you go to renew your subscription.

Most markets will be affected by the Xbox Game Pass price increases, with the exception of some Game Pass console pricing which will remain the same in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

New Xbox Game Pass pricing

CountryCurrencyXbox Game Pass Ultimate currentXbox Game Pass Ultimate newGame Pass for Console currentGame Pass for Console new
ArgentinaARS89914495991199
AustraliaAUD15.9518.9510.9511.95
AustriaEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
BelgiumEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
BrazilBRL44.9949.9929.9932.99
CanadaCAD16.9918.9911.9912.99
ChileCLP7990899059905990
ColombiaCOP29900339001990021900
Czech RepublicCZK339389259269
DenmarkDKK991097979
FinlandEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
FranceEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
GermanyEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
GreeceEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
Hong Kong SARHKD79855965
HungaryHUF4190479030003190
IndiaINR499549349379
IrelandEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
IsraelILS39.9944.9927.9930.99
ItalyEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
JapanJPY11001210850935
KoreaKRW119001350079008500
MexicoMXN229249149159
The NetherlandsEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
New ZealandNZD19.9521.9512.9513.95
NorwayNOK1251399999
PolandPLN54.9962.994042.99
PortugalEEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
Saudi ArabiaSAR39.9944.9929.9929.99
SingaporeSGD13.9915.99.9910.9
SlovakiaEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
South AfricaZAR1191297985
SpainEUR12.9914.999.9910.99
SwedenSEK13515599105
SwitzerlandCHF14.9916.991212
TaiwanTWD299338199219
TurkeyTRY44.99120.9929.9979.99
UAEUSD9.9911.996.997.99
UKGBP10.9912.997.998.99
USUSD14.9916.999.9910.99

Microsoft hasn’t changed its Xbox Game Pass pricing since launching the subscription in 2017, and the company is keen to stress this isn’t related to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. “These Game Pass price adjustments are not related to the Activision Blizzard deal, and are intended to match local market conditions,” says Perez.

Microsoft’s Xbox subscription changes follow a general trend in price hikes over the past couple of years for entertainment subscriptions. Netflix raised prices again last year following gradual price hikes in recent years, and Disney Plus and Hulu saw steep price hikes last year, too. Apple Music and Spotify have both increased in price in most markets in recent years.

Nintendo has not yet adjusted its Switch Online subscription service since launching it in 2018, and Sony only just updated its own PlayStation Plus subscriptions last year with new PlayStation Plus Essential, Plus Extra, and Plus Premium subscriptions for PlayStation owners.

