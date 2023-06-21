WarioWare’s latest gimmick is making you move your body

Nintendo is releasing a new WarioWare game for Switch, and the gimmick for this one is moving. In WarioWare: Move It!, you’ll move and shake your way through more than 200 microgames while holding onto Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo’s trailer for the game showed off a whole bunch of silly microgames, which will force you to do things like shake paws with a dog, ski down a mountain, flail your arms in the air, and even slide down a slide you might be familiar with if you’ve played Super Mario 64. The game isn’t just a solo endeavor: you’ll also be able to play local co-op with a friend for what’s sure to be some very silly shenanigans, or you can play special minigames in a party mode with up to three other people.