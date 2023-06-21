WarioWare’s latest gimmick is making you move your body

Nintendo is releasing a new WarioWare game for Switch, and the gimmick for this one is moving. In WarioWare: Move It!, you’ll move and shake your way through more than 200 microgames while holding onto Joy-Con controllers.
Nintendo’s trailer for the game showed off a whole bunch of silly microgames, which will force you to do things like shake paws with a dog, ski down a mountain, flail your arms in the air, and even slide down a slide you might be familiar with if you’ve played Super Mario 64. The game isn’t just a solo endeavor: you’ll also be able to play local co-op with a friend for what’s sure to be some very silly shenanigans, or you can play special minigames in a party mode with up to three other people.
WarioWare: Move It! is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 3rd. And if you want to get into the WarioWare spirit before the game comes out, you might want to check out WarioWare: Get It Together, which came out in 2021.