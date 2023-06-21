Opera launches revamped browser equipped with an AI sidekick

Opera has launched Opera One — a new version of the browser that comes packaged with an AI-powered chatbot called Aria. Just like the Bing chatbot on Microsoft Edge, Opera’s AI assistant lives within the browser’s sidebar, where you can have it answer questions using real-time information, generate text or code, brainstorm ideas, and more.

The built-in chatbot is powered by Opera’s Composer AI engine and connects to OpenAI’s GPT model. To use the tool, you need to sign up for an Opera account if you don’t have one already. Once that’s done, you can click the Aria icon on the left side of the screen to start chatting. While Opera first started testing the revamped version of the browser in May, now it’s available to everyone who downloads it.

You can open up Aria’s command line by hitting Ctrl + / on Windows or Cmd + / on Mac. Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

After trying out the tool for myself, I noticed many similarities to Bing on Edge — but also a couple of key strengths. One of the nicest parts about Aria is that you don’t have to open up the sidebar to actually use it. Instead, you can open up a command line-like overlay where you can quickly type in a question or prompt. You can also highlight text directly on a webpage, which opens up a menu for Aria to translate what you’ve highlighted, explain it, or find related topics on the web.

Even though Aria can do almost everything that the Bing chatbot can, it still doesn’t quite stack up to the Edge assistant. Aria doesn’t have the same type of menu system that lets you quickly select a conversation style when asking questions and also doesn’t present any one-click options that let you choose the tone, format, and length of the text you wish to generate.

I asked Aria to further explore “anthropologist” after highlighting it in the text I was reading. Screenshot by Emma Roth / The Verge

You can still tweak Aria’s responses in these ways, but you just have to request it manually. Of course, Aria is still a new tool, and Opera will likely keep updating it as time goes on. Maybe Opera will eventually incorporate image generation capabilities as well, which is something that Microsoft has recently added to its browser.