The Titan: here’s what’s going on with the missing Titanic wreckage tourist sub

On June 18th, 2023, a small sub called the Titan carrying five people on a tourist visit to the wreckage of the Titanic was lost about an hour and forty-five minutes into its voyage. The submersible, which is made by a company called OceanGate, was equipped with enough air for 96 hours.

The US Coast Guard has been searching beneath the ocean’s surface with remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs), while sonar — from planes overhead, buoys on the surface, and expedition ships — pings the bottom of the ocean looking for signs of the sub.

Late on June 20th, Rolling Stone reported that “banging” sounds were heard at regular 30-minute intervals by a Canadian Boeing P8 Poseidon that was flying overhead with “underwater detection capabilities,” and when additional sonar detection was brought to bear, the knocking was again heard about four hours later.

As of now, the possible scenarios for the sub range from the Titan floating on the surface waiting to be discovered, to implosion, to having been tangled in the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean.

The sub is carrying 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding, who flew on a Blue Origin suborbital flight in June 2022, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, a 77-year-old French explorer named Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and the CEO of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, who is 61 years old.

It’s not the first time the Titan has become lost. In its first year, 2018, the sub was lost for over two hours, and never found the Titanic.

The Titan is a small, five-person submersible that is designed to reach depths of 4,000 meters “for site survey and inspection, research and data collection, film and media production, and deep sea testing of hardware and software,” according to OceanGate.