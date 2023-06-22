Memorial Day weekend is known for being one of the best times of the year to buy a TV, so it was no surprise when LG’s new C3 OLED dropped to a new record low last month. What is surprising, though, is that the TV is even cheaper than it was in May less than a month later.

In a nutshell, LG’s new C3 boasts the kind of impressive black levels, vivid colors, and rich contrast that have come to characterize OLED TVs in recent years. It also features a number of other welcome features, including support for Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate that gamers will surely appreciate. Plus, it features several new picture modes and more processing power than LG’s last-gen C2, which it owes to LG’s new α9 AI Processor Gen6 chip.

If you need a new USB-C charger, Anker’s 30W 511 Charger is on sale at Amazon in a range of colors for $18.39 instead of $22.99, which is the charger’s lowest price to date. It’s also on sale direct from Anker for $18.99 when you use promo code WS7DYTEJPQ at checkout.

Don’t be fooled by its small size: Anker’s miniature wall charger is capable of charging a number of devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and other electronics. It’s also smaller than Apple’s own 30W USB-C charger so you can slip it into your purse or pocket without a problem, and it comes with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Sure, there’s now a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in town, but if you crave even more space, you might want to look at the LG Gram 17. Right now, the latest model is on sale at Best Buy for an all-time low of $1,199.99 ($600 off) when you buy it with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor. You can also snag an upgraded model on Amazon with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor for $1,696.99 ($403 off), which remains one of the better prices to date on the higher-end configuration.

Thanks to its spacious, high-resolution display, LG’s Gram 17 is an excellent pick for fans of big screens. It's also lightweight, meaning you can carry it around easily, and it boasts more than enough battery life for a full day of work. Other useful features include a terrific port selection, keyboard, and keypad, all of which render it a great daily driver if you’re someone who doesn’t need a powerhouse in the graphics department.

A couple more deals before we say adieu