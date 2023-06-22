Memorial Day weekend is known for being one of the best times of the year to buy a TV, so it was no surprise when LG’s new C3 OLED dropped to a new record low last month. What is surprising, though, is that the TV is even cheaper than it was in May less than a month later.
Right now, you can buy LG’s 55-inch C3 OLED at an all-time low of around $1,497 ($403 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from LG. Both larger and smaller sizes are on sale as well, including the 48-inch configuration, which is available for a new low of $1,249.99 ($250 off) from Best Buy and LG.
In a nutshell, LG’s new C3 boasts the kind of impressive black levels, vivid colors, and rich contrast that have come to characterize OLED TVs in recent years. It also features a number of other welcome features, including support for Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate that gamers will surely appreciate. Plus, it features several new picture modes and more processing power than LG’s last-gen C2, which it owes to LG’s new α9 AI Processor Gen6 chip.
LG C3 OLED (55-inch)
The LG C3 is similar to its last-gen predecessor, the C2, but offers more processing power and new picture modes. Both 4K TVs sport a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.
If you need a new USB-C charger, Anker’s 30W 511 Charger is on sale at Amazon in a range of colors for $18.39 instead of $22.99, which is the charger’s lowest price to date. It’s also on sale direct from Anker for $18.99 when you use promo code WS7DYTEJPQ at checkout.
Don’t be fooled by its small size: Anker’s miniature wall charger is capable of charging a number of devices, including your smartphone, tablet, and other electronics. It’s also smaller than Apple’s own 30W USB-C charger so you can slip it into your purse or pocket without a problem, and it comes with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind.
Anker 511 Charger (30W)
Anker’s 30W 511 Charger can top off a phone rather quickly but remains small enough to fit in a small bag or purse.
Sure, there’s now a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in town, but if you crave even more space, you might want to look at the LG Gram 17. Right now, the latest model is on sale at Best Buy for an all-time low of $1,199.99 ($600 off) when you buy it with 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor. You can also snag an upgraded model on Amazon with 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor for $1,696.99 ($403 off), which remains one of the better prices to date on the higher-end configuration.
Thanks to its spacious, high-resolution display, LG’s Gram 17 is an excellent pick for fans of big screens. It's also lightweight, meaning you can carry it around easily, and it boasts more than enough battery life for a full day of work. Other useful features include a terrific port selection, keyboard, and keypad, all of which render it a great daily driver if you’re someone who doesn’t need a powerhouse in the graphics department.
LG Gram 17 (2022)
The LG Gram 17 is one of the best laptops for fans of big screens, offering a 17-inch display while still being surprisingly lightweight. This particular model runs on Windows 11.
A couple more deals before we say adieu
- Amazon Prime members can buy Amazon’s new Echo Pop speaker with a wired Ring Video Doorbell for $39.99 ($64.99 off), which means you’re essentially getting the video doorbell free. Admittedly, it’s not the best doorbell on the market given it suffers from poor video quality and doesn’t work with your existing chime, but it could be a decent option if you just need a basic 1080p doorbell with motion detection support. Read our Echo Pop review.
- The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Button Kit is on sale for $103.71 ($17 off) on Amazon, which marks a new all-time low. The all-in-one kit comes with three A19 smart bulbs, each of which offers 800 lumens of brightness, along with a Philips Hue Bridge and Smart Button. It’s a nice package overall, especially when you consider the Hue Bridge unlocks additional functionality for the color-changing smart bulbs, including the ability to control your lights when you’re outside your home.
- If you’re looking for a basic pair of wireless earbuds that offer decent sound quality, the Skullcandy Dime 2 are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target starting at $22.99 ($7 off). Though they lack premium features like noise cancellation and multipoint support, they’re a great pair of buds for the price and offer their own set of perks, including Tile integration.
- You can buy the digital version of Celeste, an excellent indie game for the Nintendo Switch, for just $4.99 ($15 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The My Nintendo Store is also selling the platformer for the same price until 11:59PM PT on June 25th if you prefer a more direct purchase.