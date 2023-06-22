Kevin Scott, Craig Peters, and David Baszucki join Code 2023

This September, Code Conference enters a new era with a lineup of the most prestigious names in tech, business, and beyond. Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, will interview Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott and Getty CEO Craig Peters — in two 1:1 conversations, they’ll tackle the latest in AI, from innovations and competition to what the immediate and long-term futures for these companies might look like. Roblox CEO David Baszucki will sit down with Alex Heath, deputy editor of The Verge, to discuss the impact of AI in gaming, how it will affect Roblox’s creator-backed economy, and more.

Kevin Scott | CTO & Executive Vice President of AI, Microsoft

Kevin Scott is EVP of AI, and the CTO of Microsoft. Prior to joining Microsoft, he was SVP of engineering and operations at LinkedIn, where he helped build the technology and engineering team and led the company through an IPO and six years of rapid growth. Scott is the host of the podcast Behind the Tech, which features interviews with technology heroes, and author of the book Reprogramming the American Dream, which explores how artificial intelligence can be realistically used to serve the interests of everyone. Scott is a member of the board of directors of Stellantis and Code.org, an adviser to several Silicon Valley startups, an active angel investor, the founder of the non-profit organization Behind the Tech, an emeritus of the Anita Borg Institute’s board of trustees and a trustee of The Scott Foundation.

Craig Peters | CEO, Getty Images

Craig Peters is chief executive officer of Getty Images, the world’s leading content licensing platform. As CEO, Peters has overarching responsibility for the organization across its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands and is a member of Getty Images’ Board of Directors. Peters joined Getty Images in 2007, and before being appointed CEO in 2019, he served as chief operating officer with previous leadership roles across multiple departments. Prior to joining Getty Images, Craig held key leadership roles in media and technology within established and early stage organizations, including WireImage, FOX Sports Interactive, the PGA TOUR, A.T. Kearney and Eastman Kodak Company.

David Baszucki | Founder & CEO, Roblox

David Baszucki is the founder and CEO of Roblox. His vision is to build a platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. The company has been widely recognized for its innovation and vision under Baszucki’s leadership. TIME named Roblox one of the “100 Most Influential Companies,” and it has been recognized by Fast Company for innovation on their “Most Innovative Companies” and “Most Innovative Companies in Gaming” lists. Roblox was also recognized as an innovative workplace on Fast Company’s “Best Workplaces for Innovators” list and for its technical innovations on Fast Company’s “Innovation by Design” list.

