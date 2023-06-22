Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game is exclusive to Xbox and PC

Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones game will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Pete Hines, Bethesda’s head of global publishing, confirmed the exclusivity during the FTC v. Microsoft case today. Indiana Jones will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The game was originally announced in 2021, just months before Microsoft finalized its $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Doom and Fallout studio Bethesda Softworks. The Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames, the same studio behind the Wolfenstein franchise. It’s being created under a new Lucasfilm label, which is part of an increased focus on games from Disney.

All we’ve seen so far is a teaser video and no details on when the Indiana Jones game will ship, nor on what platforms until today. Hines was questioned as part of witness testimony in the FTC v. Microsoft hearing today, with the FTC’s counsel revealing that Disney had a contract for multiple consoles and that the deal was amended after Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition to be just for Xbox consoles.

Asked why Microsoft had changed Indiana Jones to an Xbox exclusive, Hines explained Bethesda liked the idea of removing the risk of game developer and bringing it to Xbox Game Pass. “The primary one in my view is what I said about reducing risk and trying to get to a degree of certainty,” said Hines. “You’re dealing with a licensor who’s going to have a ton of feedback on what you’re making, add a lot of time to your schedule.”

Microsoft also made Starfield and Redfall from Bethesda exclusive after its acquisition. The FTC argues that this behavior could carry across to Activision Blizzard games if Microsoft was to close its $68.7 billion proposed acquisition. The FTC has filed to request a preliminary injunction to block Microsoft from closing its Activision deal until the conclusion of its own administrative process.