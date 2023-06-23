Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly looking to sell off half of its film and TV music catalog

Under David Zaslav’s leadership, we’ve seen Warner Bros. Discovery cancel a lot of its programming while also memory holing other chunks of its IP for tax breaks, but now the company is reportedly looking to sell off a sizable portion of its catalog of music from films and television shows.

Both Hits and Variety are reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping to secure about $500 million by selling off the rights to “slightly less than half” of its movie and TV music catalog to a record label. Though it hasn’t been reported exactly which songs from which shows and films Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to part ways with, Sony is said to be one of the frontrunners who might close on the deal.