Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly looking to sell off half of its film and TV music catalog

Under David Zaslav’s leadership, we’ve seen Warner Bros. Discovery cancel a lot of its programming while also memory holing other chunks of its IP for tax breaks, but now the company is reportedly looking to sell off a sizable portion of its catalog of music from films and television shows.
Both Hits and Variety are reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping to secure about $500 million by selling off the rights to “slightly less than half” of its movie and TV music catalog to a record label. Though it hasn’t been reported exactly which songs from which shows and films Warner Bros. Discovery is ready to part ways with, Sony is said to be one of the frontrunners who might close on the deal.
Given WBD’s recent focus on paying down its sizable debts, you can sort of see why the company might be considering this kind of move. But as Variety notes, rather than traditional popular songs, much of music up for sale would likely be themes from shows and movies that don’t have much all that much pop cultural cache, which would leave whoever buys the rights to them with something of a challenge on their hands.