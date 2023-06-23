YouTube is making it easier for creators to choose that perfect thumbnail

The process of picking that all-important thumbnail for your latest YouTube video might be getting a lot easier soon. YouTube says it’s conducting early testing of a feature it’s calling “Test & Compare,” which lets creators upload up to three thumbnails for a single video and let YouTube experiment behind the scenes to see which one performs the best.

In a video announcement, YouTube says it’s currently testing the feature with “a few hundred creators,” but plans to roll out a beta version in the coming months to thousands more ahead of a broader launch next year.

A screenshot of YouTube’s Test & Compare feature, which is currently in early testing. Image: YouTube

YouTube says the functionality, which is often known as A/B testing, has been a “top requested feature” by its users. A video’s thumbnail plays a vital role in drawing in viewers, meaning there’s pressure to make it as appealing as possible. A screenshot of the in-development YouTube feature shows how its Test & Compare feature will report back each thumbnail’s “watch time” as a percentage once it completes an A/B test.