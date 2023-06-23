Skip to main content
Dumb Money’s first trailer has us rooting for amateur Reddit investors

This retelling of the GameStop short squeeze hits theaters on September 22nd.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

There’s no shortage of movies already based on real-life, historical incidents surrounding the Stock Market, but everything in the first trailer for Sony’s upcoming Dumb Money film — a biographical comedy-drama covering the events of the GameStop short squeeze — beautifully demonstrates why we have such an appetite for them. Especially when it involves a David vs Goliath-like plot where “the little guy” takes on the Wall Street establishment.

Directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya (2017) and Cruella (2021), Dumb Money is a dramatized retelling of how a bunch of amateur investors on the r/WallStreetBets subreddit intentionally inflated struggling GameStop’s stock to screw over the hedge funds who were shorting it while getting rich at the same time. 

Pete Davidson and Paul Dano in a screenshot taken from the upcoming movie Dumb Money.
Considering this movie is based on real events, the least believable thing about it is that these two dudes are brothers.
Image: Sony

A lot of big names are attached to this project. Paul Dano as Keith Gill — otherwise known by his online alias of Roaring Kitty — a former financial analyst who became the driving force behind the movement. Pete Davidson plays Keith’s brother, Kevin Gill, while Seth Rogan and Nick Offerman portray Gabe Plotkin and Kenneth C. Griffin respectively — two of the hedge fund managers wrapped up in the incident. Sebastian Stan, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, and Vincent D’Onofrio also feature.

Interestingly, Sony says that Dumb Money is based on The Antisocial Network — a book written by Ben Mezrich on the GameStop short squeeze. That bodes well considering Mezrich also wrote The Accidental Billionaire, which was later adapted for the big screen as The Social Network (2010). There’s currently no age rating assigned to the movie arriving in theaters in the US on September 22nd.

