Happy Saturday, y’all. The weekend is here, bringing with it deals, discounts, and savings on everything from e-bikes and smart plugs to portable speakers that are designed to soundtrack your next shindig. First up, however, is something a little more time-sensitive.

As part of its ongoing Hyper Max Sale, Nintendo is offering discounts on both digital titles and DLC for the Nintendo Switch. The sale ends on Monday, June 26th, and Amazon and Best Buy are continuing to match Nintendo’s prices in most instances, making now a good time to prep your backlog for when that Tears of the Kingdom high finally subsides.

If you haven’t had a chance to peruse Nintendo’s virtual shelves, you should know that the best deals available during the Hyper Max Sale have little to do with Nintendo’s mainstay mascot (aka, Mario). Instead, Nintendo seems to be putting the focus on underrated first-party games like the moody Metroid Dread (now $41.99) and a wealth of stellar indie titles, including No Man’s Sky (now $35.99) and Tunic (now $20.99). The latter, a Zelda-style romp set in an adorable isometric world brimming with sword-wielding wildlife, is perfect for handheld play, even if the grueling boss battles may leave you wanting to huck your console clear across the room at times.

Here at The Verge, we’ve long been a proponent of Ultimate Ears’ colorful line of Bluetooth speakers — from the now-classic Boom 3 to the pint-sized WonderBoom 3 from last year. That said, neither of the two aforementioned speakers offers the same breadth of features as the party-friendly HyperBoom, which is on sale in black at Amazon for $350.76 ($99 off) and at Best Buy for $350.99.

Unsurprisingly, the HyperBoom takes everything we love about the UE’s smaller offerings and basically ratchets them up to 11. The portable speaker offers 360-degree audio, dead-simple controls, and booming sound, along with a 110-foot Bluetooth range and an adaptive EQ that can automatically adjust to the layout of the room you’re in. What’s more, its fabric-covered design is incredibly subtle, which means it will likely be more attractive sitting in your space than many of the other party-centric options out there (ahem, JBL).

Ultimate Ears HyperBoom $ 351 $ 450 22 % off $ 351 $ 351 $ 450 22 % off Ultimate Ears’ biggest portable speaker is the HyperBoom. It has IPX4 protection along with a generous amount of ports and connectivity options. It has long battery life, and audio performance is fantastic. $351 at Amazon$351 at Best Buy

The burgeoning demand for e-bikes we saw during the pandemic may have slowed, but there’s no denying the increased interest in the sustainable transit alternative, particularly as prices have come down and bike lanes have gone up. Fortunately, if you’ve been on the fence about picking up an electric bike, you can still grab VanMoof’s S4 starting at $2,498 before the price increases on Tuesday, June 27th.

As far as premium e-bikes go, the S4 hits the sweet spot in terms of price and performance. The reliable bike offers everything you might need on your daily commute — including a set of burly tires, a built-in phone mount, and both front and rear lights — as well as location tracking and a slate of anti-theft features designed to deter any would-be burglars. It also features an improved two-speed internal gear hub and a 37-mile range, which should be more than enough to get you from point A to point B without breaking a sweat, whether talking figuratively or literally.

VanMoof S4 e-bike $ 2498 $ 2648 6 % off $ 2498 $ 2498 $ 2648 6 % off VanMoof’s S4 is a two-speed commuter bike with fairly thick tires for tackling urban terrain. It has a 478WH battery that fully charges in four-and-a-half hours and a top speed of 20 mph. $2498 at Vanmoof