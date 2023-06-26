Elgato’s Stream Deck holds a tiny place in the hearts of many here at The Verge. We just love buttons, and we love tinkering, so its programmable LCD buttons are kind of a perfect fit. And today, you can get the Elgato Stream Deck XL, which has 32 of those excellent macro buttons, for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon or for $3 more at Best Buy.
A Stream Deck is a perfect companion for anyone doing extensive Twitch streaming on a Windows PC or Mac, but it’s also versatile enough to control just about anything on your computer — even smart home stuff. While most people may feel fine opting for the six or 15-key Stream Decks, the XL can help you go full Sicko Mode. Think of all the things you can control and program with 32 buttons — that gives anyone’s workflow room to grow. Plus, since one of my colleagues made a free app to turn the Stream Deck’s buttons into digital bubble wrap, you can always set some up for some tactile and ponderous time-wasting.
The Vizio Elevate soundbar is currently selling for its lowest price of $649.99 ($350 off MSRP) at Amazon and Best Buy. The unique 10-channel 5.1.4 sound system has 18 drivers, a wireless eight-inch subwoofer, and rotating speakers that fire upward for more immersive Dolby Atmos surround. The 48-inch Elevate supports eARC, so it’s fully compatible with the latest TVs and not plagued by the audio latency commonly found in older soundbars. Plus, it also has two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect two sources without sacrificing picture quality or higher refresh rates.
While there are many cheap soundbars out there — and frankly, many are better than the tinny audio coming from most TVs today — few offer something as unusual as the Elevate. It’s a no-fuss way to get some actual surround sound.
Some more deals to help cure the Monday blues
- Shark’s AI Ultra robovac, our top pick of midrange vacuums, is once again on sale for its best price of $399.99 ($200 off) at Amazon. While its AI name may be a little deceiving (as it can only avoid objects taller than four inches), it’s an excellent bang-for-the-buck alternative to pricier Roomba and Roborock vacuums. It maps out your house, has strong suction, and comes with a bagless auto-emptying station.
- Amazon is throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds with a Google Pixel 7A for $499 (saving $99 off their combined price). That’s a great midrange combo since the new 7A is the best phone available for around that price and the Pixel Buds A are quite good if noise cancellation isn’t a must.
- The second-gen Apple Pencil is back down to $89 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, and the last-gen version is also on sale for $79 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. These styluses for iPads go on sale pretty frequently, so if you have a compatible Apple tablet and a need for note-taking or sketching, you shouldn’t pay full price.
- The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is on sale for $79.99 ($20 off) in four fun colors at Amazon. The tiny Bluetooth speaker from UE pumps out sounds in all directions, and in addition to being waterproof, it even floats to ensure you don’t lose it in the pool. The little speaker’s biggest downside is that it charges via Micro USB.
- While the Xbox Series X may soon be getting a price increase in some countries, you can currently buy Microsoft’s flagship console for $479.99 ($20 off) at Antonline (via eBay) or in a bundle with Diablo IV for $539.99 ($30 off their combined price) from Woot.