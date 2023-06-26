Skip to main content
The Elgato Stream Deck XL and its boatload of programmable keys is $50 off

The 32-key macro pad is now $199.99, while other deals today include Vizio’s Elevate soundbar, Google’s Pixel 7A with free earbuds, the second-gen Apple pencil, and more.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An Elgato Stream Deck XL sitting on a black desk and connected to a computer.
32 keys is a lot of customized functions.
Image: Elgato

Elgato’s Stream Deck holds a tiny place in the hearts of many here at The Verge. We just love buttons, and we love tinkering, so its programmable LCD buttons are kind of a perfect fit. And today, you can get the Elgato Stream Deck XL, which has 32 of those excellent macro buttons, for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon or for $3 more at Best Buy.

A Stream Deck is a perfect companion for anyone doing extensive Twitch streaming on a Windows PC or Mac, but it’s also versatile enough to control just about anything on your computer — even smart home stuff. While most people may feel fine opting for the six or 15-key Stream Decks, the XL can help you go full Sicko Mode. Think of all the things you can control and program with 32 buttons — that gives anyone’s workflow room to grow. Plus, since one of my colleagues made a free app to turn the Stream Deck’s buttons into digital bubble wrap, you can always set some up for some tactile and ponderous time-wasting.

Elgato Stream Deck XL

$25020% off
$200

The Stream Deck XL is the 32-key version of the Elgato Stream Deck. It doesn’t feature a swappable faceplate like the MK. 2 version of the standard Stream Deck, but it has more than double the number of buttons to push.

$200 at Amazon$203 at Best Buy

The Vizio Elevate soundbar is currently selling for its lowest price of $649.99 ($350 off MSRP) at Amazon and Best Buy. The unique 10-channel 5.1.4 sound system has 18 drivers, a wireless eight-inch subwoofer, and rotating speakers that fire upward for more immersive Dolby Atmos surround. The 48-inch Elevate supports eARC, so it’s fully compatible with the latest TVs and not plagued by the audio latency commonly found in older soundbars. Plus, it also has two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect two sources without sacrificing picture quality or higher refresh rates.

While there are many cheap soundbars out there — and frankly, many are better than the tinny audio coming from most TVs today — few offer something as unusual as the Elevate. It’s a no-fuss way to get some actual surround sound.

Vizio Elevate

$100035% off
$650

Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that turn upward when playing surround sound audio.

$650 at Amazon$650 at Best Buy

Some more deals to help cure the Monday blues

