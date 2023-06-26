I guess Xbox is everything and PlayStation is Ken — leaks about the Barbie movie car coming to Microsoft’s wildly fun Forza Horizon 5 have come true. Starting today, Forza players can go download Barbie’s 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV convertible and Ken’s ridiculous 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup.

Microsoft is giving some actual physical Barbie crossover stuff away, too, so look for five colorful Xbox Wireless Controller faceplates modeled after Barbie and Ken’s on-screen outfits, and the company made a very pink Xbox Series S that lives in the basement (just like mine!) of its own Barbie Dreamhouse. They’ll be given away starting July 10th on the Xbox Twitter account and on Microsoft Rewards.

There's an Xbox Series S with its own Barbie DreamHouse. Image: Microsoft

Also, there will be 10 Xbox-themed Barbie dolls — winnable in an international sweepstakes. Each of them is wearing Xbox clothing and has accessories that include an Xbox Series S console, an Xbox controller, and an Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft is also spotlighting a few of the gaming industry’s “real-world counterparts” to some of the movie’s dolls in a livestream from World of Barbie on July 14th. In the video, people working on the Forza franchise will “speak about their own career journeys, motivations, and personal Barbie connections.”