Meta launches Quest Plus subscription for VR games

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just announced Quest Plus, the company’s new “virtual reality” subscription that gives users access to “the best titles on the platform.”
In a post on his Instagram broadcast channel, Zuckerberg said the subscription would cost $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. A video shared by Zuckerberg also notes that subscribers will get “two titles every month,” which will feel like a familiar perk if you pay for services like PlayStation Plus that also give free titles to subscribers. We’ve converted that video into a GIF if you’d like to watch it:
Meta Quest Plus will be available on Monday for the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro, Zuckerberg says. When the Quest 3 launches, you’ll be able to use the subscription on that headset, too, so I imagine Meta will be pushing the new subscription heavily when that device is available sometime this fall.
Meta didn’t immediately reply for comment when asked for more details about the service.