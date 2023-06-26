New Samsung foldable leaks give us the best look yet at the Z Flip 5

With about a month to go until the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, we may have a pretty comprehensive idea about what to expect from the next version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Several leaks over the last few days have revealed a lot about what the phones may look like — and what’s under their respective hoods — ahead of their official unveiling.

A Twitter leak from Revegnus on July 25th showed a photo of a folded phone that looks to be to be the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a blocky, black case (via 9to5Google). The case hides a lot of the design, but what you can see backs up previous alleged renders. For instance, the screen on the back may be the same 3.4-inch 720 x 748 cover screen that’s been predicted. You can also make out the side-by-side camera lenses, another rumored update to the design.

The phone looks like it folds flat, but it’s hard to say for sure with the case on it. Still, that could mean Samsung may use its new droplet-style folding technique that’s been rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well, which the frequently reliable tipster Ice Universe has indicated in the past.

A droplet-style fold has been used already in competitors’ phones like the Oppo Find N2 and it should reduce the visible crease where the phones fold — something that has plagued folding phones since their inception.

Next up, prolific leaker SnoopyTech sent people on a bit of a scavenger hunt on Monday that led to sets of leaked renders of both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in various colors, using a binary-coded tweet as the first clue. When translated, it directed readers to Pastebin for more clues, and eventually, to renders and specs. I’ve collected some of the renders in the gallery below:

1 / 2 Leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Image: SnoopyTech Previous Next

In the spec sheet SnoopyTech also included in the crumb trail, the colors are listed as Cream; Graphite; Mint; and Lavender for the Z Flip 5 and Icy Blue; Cream; and Phantom Black for the Z Fold 5.

Apart from new color shades and obvious design tweaks, other changes to Samsung’s foldables include upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPUs and a thinner chassis for both phones — partially backing up an April rumor that the Z Fold 5’s depth would be shaved.

According to SnoopyTech’s leaked specs, the Fold 5 will shrink from 14.2mm — the thinnest point of a folded Galaxy Z Fold 4 — to 13.4mm. The Z Flip 5 will also thin up, coming in at 15.1mm when folded versus 15.9mm at the thinnest point of a folded Z Flip 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may also lose some weight, dropping 10 grams from last year’s model. Finally, the leak shows the Fold 5’s camera array may have a 12MP telephoto lens — other previous leaks have put its telephoto at 10MP, which the Fold 4 used.