The Go 3 is Insta360’s latest pill-shaped action camera, and it’s got a neat trick — the camera’s detachable case now includes a flip-up screen for a live view of what you’re recording.

Instead of relying on a smartphone to see what you record (or estimate your composition), the Go 3’s case gives a real-time live view whether the camera is inserted or remote. Like the previous Go 2, the case also charges the camera, extending its battery life from 45 minutes on a single charge to 170 minutes. Though, the capabilities of the Go 3’s case and other refinements also mean it costs more than its previous model, with the base 32GB configuration available now for $379.99 (the Go 2 cost $299.99 at launch).

An $80 price increase over its predecessor

Like the Go 2, the Go 3’s small size allows it to film from some extreme locations and viewpoints, and also like its predecessor, it comes with a magnetic pendant mount and hat clip. What’s new for the Go 3 is an adjustable pivot stand with reusable adhesive, as well as myriad spec improvements like longer battery life, a slightly higher video resolution of 2.7K with no recording limit, waterproofing to 16 feet (when outside its weather-resistant case), dual microphones with voice controls, and built-in storage that now goes up to 128GB (for a heftier cost of $429.99).

Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

The Go 3 is actually slightly heavier than the Go 2, weighing in at 35 grams, but frankly, that 3.5-gram difference sounds barely noticeable and like a fair trade for a longer-lasting battery and the nifty new case.