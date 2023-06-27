Paramount Plus just increased the price of its cheapest plan

Paramount Plus is raising the price of its ad-supported plan today. Instead of $4.99 per month, the service’s essential plan will now cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

The price increase comes as Paramount Plus simplifies its subscription options with its new Paramount Plus with Showtime tier. Before this change, Paramount Plus had two separate ad-free premium plans: one without Showtime for $9.99 per month and another with Showtime for $11.99 per month. The new Paramount Plus with Showtime tier replaces the $9.99 per month plan, leaving the service with just two subscription options.

Unlike Paramount Plus with Showtime, the service’s ad-supported essential plan comes only with access to content from Paramount Plus, including shows like Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, as well as live NFL games through CBS. Meanwhile, the new Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription tier offers access to everything the essential plan has, plus content from Showtime, such as Yellowjackets, Dexter, and Your Honor.