Google is giving the Android robot a glow-up, and you may have already seen how it looks

Google is refreshing the way the Android robot logo and wordmark look, as reported by 9to5Google — and you may have already spotted one of those updates.

Perhaps the more obvious redesign is coming to the Android robot head, which is starting to appear in 3D in official Google marketing materials. Google used a bunch of versions of the 3D head in its Google I/O 2023 keynote, and the company appears willing to show them in different colors and textures instead of just the standard Android green. 9to5Google’s article has a gallery of a few other examples, including the 3D Android robot heads at CES and in Google ads.

I kind of love the magenta robot. Image: Google

But it’s not just the Android head that’s changing: the actual Android wordmark is starting to look a little different, too, with the biggest change being a capital “A” at the front. You can see the new lettering in this Android ad spotted by 9to5Google.

A capital A! Image: 9to5Google

Google has confirmed that it’s making some changes. “We’re showcasing some elements of our new brand identity on various surfaces, including our CES booth from earlier this year and other campaign materials like digital and banner ads,” Google said in a statement to 9to5Google. “We’ll have more to share in the coming months.” I’m guessing that means we’ll see more alongside the official release of Android 14.