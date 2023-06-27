You can watch the first episode of Apple’s Silo... on Twitter

No, this isn’t another Mario Bros. Movie situation — this time, Apple has put up the entire first episode of its post-apocalyptic drama Silo on Twitter so anyone can watch for free. The move comes the same week that the series is set to air its season 1 finale, and not long after season 2 was officially confirmed.

You can watch it right here:

Now, it’s pretty common for networks to release single episodes of shows on YouTube to drum up excitement, sort of like a video game demo. But now that Twitter allows for lengthy video uploads, it seems we might see the trend extend to a new format — even if it’s not necessarily the ideal place to watch lengthy dramatic shows.