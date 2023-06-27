ChatGPT on iOS now comes with Bing built-in

The ChatGPT app on iOS now lets paid users access information surfaced by Microsoft’s Bing. In the app’s most recent update, OpenAI says subscribers who pay for its $20 per month ChatGPT Plus plan receive up-to-date information from the web.

Microsoft, which made a multibillion-dollar investment into OpenAI earlier this year, announced Bing would become the default search engine for ChatGPT during its Build event in May.

The integration is already available as a beta to Plus users in the ChatGPT web app, which “knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events.” The free version of ChatGPT, on the other hand, is only capable of surfacing information up to the year 2021.