Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are more than $80 off right now

Whether you fully intend to celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend or skip it entirely, that doesn’t change the fact the Fourth of July remains one of the best times of the year to pick up a smorgasbord of discounted tech. Unsurprisingly, a number of retailers have launched a selection of early sales in the run-up to the holiday — including eBay, which is giving shoppers a chance to save 20 on select gadgets when they use promo code SAVE4JULY4TH at checkout.

There are pages upon pages of eligible products — I should know, I combed through 15 of them — but one of the better deals that’s still available is for Sony’s WH-1000XM5s, which are going for $318.40 (about $82 off) on eBay via Electronic Express. The XM5s continue to be our favorite noise-canceling headphones, owing as much to their top-tier sound as a welcome feature set that includes multipoint Bluetooth support and a handy auto-pause function for when you take them off. They’re also better for taking voice calls than the last-gen XM4s, which is a small boon if you plan on traveling with them this summer.

Now for a deal that’s less about celebrating our nation’s history and more about celebrating our own audience. Now through July 15th (or while supplies last), Verge readers can snag Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat at Wellbots for just $179 ($70 off) with coupon code THERMVERG70. The exclusive discount applies to a range of models — including the stainless steel, polished brass, copper, white, and black variants — making now a good opportunity if you’ve been waiting for a price drop on a particular model.

Google’s premium Nest Learning Thermostat may not offer Matter support like the inexpensive base model, but it’s still the company’s most advanced smart thermostat to date. It can learn your heating and cooling habits over time, which eventually allows it to adjust the temperature of your home automatically, thus saving you money when you’re not around. It also supports both smartphone and voice controls, as well as Amazon Alex, Google Home, and a wide array of HVAC systems.

Verge Deals on Twitter / Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals Follow us!