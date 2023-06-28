Here’s the OnePlus folding phone expected for later this year

After OnePlus confirmed that it’s launching a foldable phone earlier this year, now we finally have some information about what to expect. A set of leaked specs provided to MySmartPrice by OnLeaks reveals that the device, which may be called the OnePlus V Fold, could come with an impressive 7.8-inch inner display.

Both the OnePlus V Fold’s 6.3-inch outer display and the larger inside screen are expected to have OLED panels with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. The leak hints at the addition of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the inside.

According to OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, the OnePlus V Fold could also have three cameras on its back, including a 48MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. There may also be a 32MP selfie camera on the device’s outer display, along with a front-facing 20MP camera on the inner display. Other leaked specs suggest a large 4,800mAh battery and support for 67W fast charging, which is a little slower than the OnePlus 11’s 80W fast charging in the US and 100W internationally.

If you’re curious about what all this might look like, there have already been some leaked images of the OnePlus V Fold. Last week, SmartPrix posted renders from OnLeaks that show a folding device with a bulging, circular camera island in the center of the device with nearly bezel-less displays. We don’t have an image of the device when it’s fully closed, though, so it’s hard to tell if there’s any gap between the two sides.

The specs and design aren’t everything, however. Software is just as important, and that becomes even more apparent when comparing the experience on the Samsung Z Fold 4 versus the Google Pixel Fold. Unlike the Pixel Fold, Samsung’s foldable comes with an array of capabilities that makes using the device much more convenient. While the OnePlus Fold is rumored to run the company’s Android-based OxygenOS, we still don’t know how that will perform on a foldable device.