Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have another fresh chance to buy one of the biggest nostalgia trips of a controller. The reissued Nintendo 64 controller for the Switch is back on sale on Nintendo’s site for $49.99. These drops don’t come very frequently and, on recent occasions, have still been selling out within hours of becoming available, so it’s best to move fast if you want one for yourself. Though, if you want the purchase to qualify for free shipping, you’ll also want to add an inexpensive item to reach Nintendo’s $50 threshold.

The major caveat here is that Nintendo limits sales of the controller to paying Switch Online members, meaning you have to subscribe to one of its plans (starting at $3.99 per month, or $19.99 per year) just to buy one. Subscribing to Nintendo’s service gets you access to online play, cloud save support, and a selection of classic NES and SNES games to play on your Switch. To take full advantage of the N64 controller with the games it’s designed for, you’ll need a Switch Online + Expansion pass membership (running $49.99 per year). In addition to N64 games, that tier also gives you access to DLC for some big Nintendo games as well as GameBoy Advance and Sega Genesis titles to play.

