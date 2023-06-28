Microsoft CEO says he wants to end Xbox exclusives but blames Sony

Ryan: Yes, I do.

Microsoft: So you do believe it’s in Microsoft’s best interests to make Activision games available on multiple platforms?

Ryan: No, I don’t agree with that.

Microsoft: So if you were running Xbox, would you recommend making Call of Duty and other Activision games exclusive to Xbox and PC?

Ryan: That’s a hypothetical question that I don’t wish to answer.

Microsoft: So you don’t get to answer?

Ryan: I don’t have enough knowledge to answer that question.