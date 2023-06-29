Asus addresses ROG Ally performance gap and SD card failures

Hello everyone, we have received the following updates from headquarters regarding the ROG Ally.

May vs. June Performance Gaps

We’ve heard your concerns regarding a performance drop in the first week after launch, and set out to test the theories surrounding this gap. When fully updated, including with the latest BIOS 319 and the latest AMD graphics drivers 31.0.14058.4001 (downloadable in MyASUS), we are seeing performance on par with the launch BIOS version 317. You can see our testing results below and validate them on your own system with the same games and settings. Cyberpunk 2077 Benchmark (1080p Medium, FSR Auto): Bios 317: 38.44 FPS Bios 319: 39.95 FPS If you repeat these benchmarks but get drastically different results with a fully up-to-date system, please reach out to customer support at asus.com for help. These results were obtained with the Ally in Turbo mode, unplugged, and with VRAM set to the default 4G. We will be adding more validated game testing to this list soon, so you have more examples to replicate on your own device.

Joystick Deadzones

In addition, we are still investigating reports about the joystick deadzones. There are multiple variables that contribute to the deadzone you experience, such as the game being played, the launcher and its controller layer, and of course Armoury Crate SE. Each of these factors can stack on top of each other — and since we know this is a big concern for many of you, we want to make sure we address it with the thoroughness it deserves. Stay tuned for more updates as we are still testing. (edited)

Issues with SD Card Readers

Finally, our team is still hard at work testing concerns around the microSD card reader. First things first: if your Ally’s microSD card reader is failing to read any microSD cards, or you believe there is a malfunction with the reader, please RMA your device by heading to https://www.asus.com/us/support/article/1135/ (US) or https://www.asus.com/support/Product/ContactUs/Services/questionform/?lang=en-gb (UK).

We take user reports very seriously, but we would like to collect more data, because at this moment all of our test devices are performing within specifications. So if you do RMA your device, be as specific as possible about the conditions that led to the problem, including what operating mode you were in, what model microSD card was in use, and what the microSD card was doing at the time. We will use this data in further testing as we try to identify whether there is an issue and what it is.

As our first precaution, we will be releasing an update that boosts the device’s fan speeds, since good cooling alleviates the types of component stress that can sometimes cause issues. In the meantime, you can create your own manual fan curve in Armoury Crate SE.

We hear your concerns loud and clear. We want to be precise, and these issues take time to diagnose properly. Rest assured we are continuing to work to get to the bottom of all your concerns.