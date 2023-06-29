Stray wanders onto Xbox in August

The Not-E3 summer of games is winding down, but it is not over yet. Annapurna Interactive was the latest publisher to put on its own showcase, debuting new games and sharing big updates for others. Here are the highlights from the presentation.

Stray

PlayStation’s best play-as-a-cat game is stray-ing to a new platform. Originally launched last year as a PC / PlayStation timed exclusive, Annapurna Interactive has announced that Stray, the cypberpunk cat-sim, is coming to Xbox on August 10th. Annapurna announced the move in the cutest way possible, with the game’s lead gato pawing an Xbox controller off a table, as its concerned owner stares helpless in the face of the cat’s reckless disregard. The only thing that could be more realistic is if the cat coughed up a hairball in the shape of Xbox’s iconic “X” symbol.

Thirsty Suitors

Annapurna Interactive has been relentlessly teasing Thirsty Suitors for a while. Fortunately, the game finally has a release date. On November 2nd, you’ll be able to return to your hometown, confront (or kiss) your jilted ex-lovers, and disappoint your parents with your weak-ass chai-making skills. Oh, and there’s skateboarding, too! Thirst after your Suitors when the game hits Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 2nd.

To a T

Last year, Keita Takahashi, creator of the Katamari Damacy series, teased that he and his studio Uvula, were making a new game. To a T is that new game. To a T seems to have the same whimsical absurdity and toe-tapping soundtrack as as Katamari Damacy. In it, you play as a young boy who must navigate the world in a permanent T-pose. I really loved how the trailer’s song constantly reaffirmed that despite the strangeness of the boy’s T-posing condition, he’s perfect just as he is. No release date for To a T, but I look forward to seeing more of it in the future.

Cocoon

Cocoon is the first game from Geometric Interactive, a small indie studio founded by Jeppe Carlsen, gameplay designer for Limbo and Inside, and composer Jakob Schmid. Cocoon is a trippy adventure puzzler that features world hopping mechanics that have you jumping between realities to solve interstellar mysteries. Voted the most anticipated indie game at Summer Game Fest 2023, Cocoon launches on Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 29th.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth