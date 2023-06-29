Beats Studio Pro spec sheet appears to leak in full

Weeks after 9to5Mac revealed some initial details of Beats unannounced Studio Pro headphones, the publication has followed up with what appears to be a complete list of specs for the over-ears. They’re expected to have a premium price tag of $349 and the Apple-owned audio brand could announce them as soon as next month.

Headline specs include a battery life that extends up to 40 hours with active noise cancellation and transparency mode turned off, or 24 hours with either feature turned on. There’s support for Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when used with compatible Apple devices as well as personalized spatial audio, two features that have previously been available with the true wireless Beats Fit Pro.

Images of the Beats Studio Pro that leaked last month. Image: 9to5Mac

And yes, the Beats Studio Pro are also reportedly going to include a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening. 9to5Mac reports that buyers will get both a 3.5mm cable, as well as a USB-C-to-USB-C charging cable in the box. It’s a welcome inclusion after the AirPods Max went Lightning-only.

If priced at $349, the Beats Studio Pro would cost the same as the aging Beats Studio 3, which were first released back in 2017. A Studio 3 replacement would be long overdue — they are so old that they use a Micro USB connector for charging, for example. Several of the specs listed by 9to5Mac compare the Studio Pro directly to the Studio 3, like a claim that the new headphones will offer 80 percent “increased audio fidelity,” and 27 percent better voice isolation for calls. The Studio 3 also don’t include a transparency mode.

Rounding out the features, there’ll reportedly be three sound modes available: a balanced “Signature” profile, an “Entertainment” profile that tries to liven things up for games and movies, and a “Conversation” profile for calls and podcasts. 9to5Mac says these will be available when listening via a USB-C cable, but you have to imagine they’ll also be available when listening wirelessly or via the 3.5mm cable.