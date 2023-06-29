Eufy’s G20 Hybrid robot vacuum is just $129.99

Robot vacuums are handy little gadgets, but many of the best cost a couple of hundred dollars. If you’ve always wanted one but were turned off by the price, you may want to check out today’s deal on Eufy’s G20 Hybrid. Right now, one of our favorite budget-friendly robot vacuums is on sale for just $129.99 ($150 off) at Amazon.

That’s a new all-time low on the robovac, which does a good job of vacuuming and mopping your home for its price. It’s also the quietest and smallest we’ve ever tested, making it particularly ideal if your living quarters are compact or if you need a second bot to quietly clean while in your home office. Plus, the robovac comes with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control it with just your voice.

There are a few tradeoffs, of course. The robovac lacks smart mapping features and obstacle avoidance, for one thing. It also only runs for 90 minutes, and you can’t buy it with an auto-empty dock. But if you need a good robot vacuum under $150 that’s slim enough to fit under low furniture, you can’t go wrong buying Eufy’s G20 Hybrid.

Eufy G20 Hybrid $ 130 $ 280 54 % off $ 130 $ 130 $ 280 54 % off Eufy’s G20 robot vacuum is a sleek and silent bot that does very well in small spaces, while the mop version is a good option for hardwood floors. $130 at Amazon

If you prefer wireless earbuds, however, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II wireless earbuds are $249 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose. Of all the buds we’ve tested, these offer the most powerful active noise cancellation. They also produce a dynamic, rich sound perfect for listening to music or podcasts on the plane. Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review.

Those of us who own the M1-powered MacBook Air are probably well aware that while the laptop is fantastic, it suffers from one fatal flaw: its 720p camera is awful. Luckily, Belkin’s MagSafe Continuity Camera offers a cheap solution. Right now, the black version of the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks is currently on sale in black at Amazon for $23.33 ($6 off). You can also buy it for $23.99 in black from Belkin when you use the code 4JULY23.

The little magnetic mount essentially lets you use your MagSafe-equipped iPhone as your webcam. It’s pretty easy to set up — all you need to do is snap the mount onto the phone and rest it on top of your laptop. You can position it in either portrait or landscape mode and even use the built-in hook as a kickstand for your phone when you’re finished making video calls. Even better, it works with older MacBooks, too, including MacBook Air and Pro models from 2018. Read our review.