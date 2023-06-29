Electrify America is the next big charging network to adopt Tesla’s ‘standard’ EV plug

Electrify America is adding support for Tesla’s NACS electric vehicle charging plug, which the company has dubbed the North American Charging Standard. On Thursday, the company said it will work toward bringing the NACS connector to “existing and future” charging stations by 2025.

This doesn’t mean Electrify America is getting rid of the Combined Charging System (CCS), a standard that’s used by EVs from automakers like General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Hyundai, and others. The company says the CCS plug will still be available alongside the NACS connector. It doesn’t mention the aging CHAdeMO connector that it also offers at its stations, however, which is used by the Nissan Leaf.

