The Steam Deck’s second sale ever: now, it’s up to $130 off

The Steam Deck rarely goes on sale, which is why you might want to take advantage of this deal on the portable gaming PC while it’s hot. As a part of the Steam Summer Sale, Valve is taking up to 20 percent off the Steam Deck in the US as well as internationally. You can buy the Steam Deck starting at $359.10 ($40 off) for the base model with 64GB of storage, which matches the price we last saw when the handheld first went on sale in March, and you can save a lot more on the higher-end Decks.

If you require more storage, you might want to consider buying the 256 or 512GB model. As my colleague Sean Hollister pointed out, you can easily upgrade it with a new SSD, but there’s a slight risk of damage if you aren’t careful. What’s more, the 256GB model is selling for $449.65 ($79 off), which is even cheaper than its very first sale.

You can also buy the 512GB model for $519.20 ($130 off), another all-time low price. This highest-end Steam Deck comes with an anti-glare screen, which reduces some reflections but, we found, was slightly less colorful than the glossy models. All three Decks come with bundled carrying cases, though the 512GB has a slightly more colorful logo on its case.