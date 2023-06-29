The Steam Deck’s second sale ever: now, it’s up to $130 off

The Steam Deck rarely goes on sale, which is why you might want to take advantage of this deal on the portable gaming PC while it’s hot. As a part of the Steam Summer Sale, Valve is taking up to 20 percent off the Steam Deck in the US as well as internationally. You can buy the Steam Deck starting at $359.10 ($40 off) for the base model with 64GB of storage, which matches the price we last saw when the handheld first went on sale in March, and you can save a lot more on the higher-end Decks.
If you require more storage, you might want to consider buying the 256 or 512GB model. As my colleague Sean Hollister pointed out, you can easily upgrade it with a new SSD, but there’s a slight risk of damage if you aren’t careful. What’s more, the 256GB model is selling for $449.65 ($79 off), which is even cheaper than its very first sale.
You can also buy the 512GB model for $519.20 ($130 off), another all-time low price. This highest-end Steam Deck comes with an anti-glare screen, which reduces some reflections but, we found, was slightly less colorful than the glossy models. All three Decks come with bundled carrying cases, though the 512GB has a slightly more colorful logo on its case.
Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is a portable handheld console you can use to play PC games.
If you’re unfamiliar with Valve’s Steam Deck, it’s essentially a handheld console that resembles the Nintendo Switch. However, it plays PC games and is far more powerful, with an impressive number of customizable controls. And, thanks to some major updates, you can use it to play a wide range of games, including The Last of Us Part I, Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Halo Infinite, Among Us, and much more. We’ve been testing The Last of Us Part I again, and it seems to be running just fine on Steam Deck now at a nearly locked 30fps. Read our Steam Deck review.
It’s not all about the Steam Deck, though. As a part of the Steam Summer Sale, Valve is also discounting lots of compatible games, including some of our favorites like Vampire Survivors ($3.74), Hi-Fi Rush ($23.99), Slay the Spire ($8.49 — Sean says it’s a great game where your Deck can last five hours on a charge), Elden Ring ($41.99), God of War ($29.99), and Octopath Traveler II ($41.64). You can also buy the official Steam Deck Dock for $71.20 ($18 off).