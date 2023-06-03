Whoa, Nelly. There are a whole lot of PlayStation-related deals going on right now as part of Sony’s ongoing Days of Play promo, which runs through Monday, June 12th. Sony has a wide-ranging deals page that pulls together deals on digital games for the PlayStation 5, PS4, and even some of its PC ports on Steam, but the promo also extends to physical PS5 and PS4 games at a number of different retailers.
At Amazon, for example, you can get The Last of Us Part I for $49 ($20 off), Gran Turismo 7 for $39.99 ($30 off), God of War Ragnarök for $49.99 ($20 off), and the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39 ($30 off). The latter includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, allowing you to fully catch up on the Insomniac Spidey titles before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches sometime in the fall.
The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5)
Sony and Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us a fresh coat of paint to make it look, sound, and play more like The Last of Us Part II, complete with a PlayStation 5 graphical makeover. If you missed out on the 2013 hit, you can play the prettiest, most refined version of it on PS5.
God of War Ragnarök
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series, Gran Turismo 7, is a celebration of cars, with an extensive campaign and photo mode.
On the accessories front, Sony is offering a rare discount on some of its PlayStation 5 Console Covers. Right now, you can save $10 on console plates for either the standard disc-equipped PS5 or the disc-less Digital Edition. It’s the same pricing and color selection across the board, with the blue, pink, and purple covers selling for $44.99 instead of the usual $54.99. Sadly, the deal does not extend to the black, red, or camo versions, but these accessories don’t normally go on sale at all, and they’re still exclusive to the PlayStation Store. Each cover is user-swappable and fairly easy to install, too, and none of them require tools.
PlayStation 5 Console Covers
Sony’s official PlayStation 5 console covers are available in a number of vibrant colors and easily attach to the top and bottom of the console.
Eneba is offering another nifty gift card deal until 7AM ET on June 5th, selling a $100 Apple gift card for just $82.49 (about $18 off) after fees when you use promo code iTunes100Wknd. You can put one of these digital gift cards toward a subscription service like Apple Arcade or Apple Music, or even hardware like an Apple Watch or whatever Apple may announce during its annual developer’s conference next week. Right now, there’s lots of talk of Apple unveiling new Macs and, most likely, a pricey mixed reality headset.
Apple $100 gift card (digital)
An Apple gift card can be used toward the company’s various hardware products, software, and subscriptions. Now through 7AM ET / 4AM PT on June 5th, Eneba is selling a $100 digital gift card for $82.49 after fees when you use offer code iTunes100Wknd.
A smattering of more Saturdeals
- Woot is also offering some great deals on a variety of Lego sets today, including a steep discount on the Lego Batman Batmobile Tumbler that drops it from $229.95 to $189.99. The 2,049-piece set includes minifig versions of both Batman and Joker, as well as a buildable stand.
- Samsung’s 980 Pro is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in the 1TB configuration with a heatsink for $89.99 ($50 off). The PS5-compatible NVMe SSD is more than fast enough to play the latest games and give your console a nice boost in storage. The PS5 only has 667GB of usable storage, so you’re getting more than twice as much with this drive.
- Speaking of speedy SSDs, if you want a very large drive for your gaming PC, the WD Black SN850X 4TB NVMe is down to $299.99 ($400 off) at Adorama, Newegg, and direct from Western Digital. It doesn’t include a heatsink, which is required for use in a PS5, but you can pick up a third-party one on Amazon for pretty cheap or just plunk it into your PC or laptop. After all, it makes a fine main boot drive with lots of space.
- The Sennheiser Momentum 4 may not be quite the old-school lookers that the previous generation were, but they remain an excellent set of noise-canceling cans that are available for just shy of $300 ($80 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The headphones offer some supreme comfort and amazing battery life, making them our top choice for travel headphones. Read our review.