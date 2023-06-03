Whoa, Nelly. There are a whole lot of PlayStation-related deals going on right now as part of Sony’s ongoing Days of Play promo, which runs through Monday, June 12th. Sony has a wide-ranging deals page that pulls together deals on digital games for the PlayStation 5, PS4, and even some of its PC ports on Steam, but the promo also extends to physical PS5 and PS4 games at a number of different retailers.

At Amazon, for example, you can get The Last of Us Part I for $49 ($20 off), Gran Turismo 7 for $39.99 ($30 off), God of War Ragnarök for $49.99 ($20 off), and the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $39 ($30 off). The latter includes Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, allowing you to fully catch up on the Insomniac Spidey titles before Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches sometime in the fall.

God of War Ragnarök $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 70 29 % off While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. $50 at Amazon (physical)

On the accessories front, Sony is offering a rare discount on some of its PlayStation 5 Console Covers. Right now, you can save $10 on console plates for either the standard disc-equipped PS5 or the disc-less Digital Edition. It’s the same pricing and color selection across the board, with the blue, pink, and purple covers selling for $44.99 instead of the usual $54.99. Sadly, the deal does not extend to the black, red, or camo versions, but these accessories don’t normally go on sale at all, and they’re still exclusive to the PlayStation Store. Each cover is user-swappable and fairly easy to install, too, and none of them require tools.

Eneba is offering another nifty gift card deal until 7AM ET on June 5th, selling a $100 Apple gift card for just $82.49 (about $18 off) after fees when you use promo code iTunes100Wknd. You can put one of these digital gift cards toward a subscription service like Apple Arcade or Apple Music, or even hardware like an Apple Watch or whatever Apple may announce during its annual developer’s conference next week. Right now, there’s lots of talk of Apple unveiling new Macs and, most likely, a pricey mixed reality headset.

Apple $100 gift card (digital) $ 82 $ 100 18 % off $ 82 $ 82 $ 100 18 % off An Apple gift card can be used toward the company’s various hardware products, software, and subscriptions. Now through 7AM ET / 4AM PT on June 5th, Eneba is selling a $100 digital gift card for $82.49 after fees when you use offer code iTunes100Wknd. $82 at Eneba