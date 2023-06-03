Star Wars: KOTOR II for the Switch won’t get its game-finishing DLC

The Nintendo Switch port of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is not getting the free Restored Content DLC that developer Aspyr Media promised at launch, the company announced late yesterday on Twitter. Instead, the studio is offering a consolation prize of free Star Wars game keys for anyone who has bought the game, which Aspyr says can be done through its support page (though it doesn’t specify how).

The apology games include the original KOTOR Switch port, KOTOR II on Steam, Star Wars: Episode I Racer, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and others.

The Restored Content DLC started as a fan-made mod that incorporated parts of the game that were cut from its original release, as some considered the game to be incomplete in its published form.

Aspyr’s Switch port of KOTOR II was somehow even less complete at launch. Like, you couldn’t actually beat the game. The developer admitted to being aware of the problem, and issued a fix the following month. After that flawed execution and a poor showing at a demo with Lucasfilm and Sony, Aspyr’s parent company, Embracer Group, shuffled the port of the first Knights of the Old Republic game over to Saber Interactive, citing a desire to “ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title.”