Jsaux’s ultimate RGB dock stretches to fit Steam Deck, ROG Ally and more

Today, Jsaux’s taking the wraps off its $89.99 HB1201 and $59.99 HB0801 (via Overkill.wtf) with the former its most advanced dock yet. It’s a 12-in-1 dual-monitor dock offering up to 4K120 over both HDMI and DisplayPort, plus 100W passthrough USB-C PD charging, both full-size SD and microSD readers, and a bunch of standard USB ports too.

Here’s the full visual breakdown:

After you’ve connected power and your handheld, you’ll have one 10Gbps USB-C port, two 10Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports, and one USB 2.0 port — plus video, SD cards, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Image: Jsaux

Oh, and those RGB gamer lights? Jsaux says you can control them with OpenRGB from both Windows and Linux. (I prefer SignalRGB because of the simpler setup, but that’s just me.)

The dock definitely still has some limitations: the USB-A ports and the extra USB-C port are all limited to 5W output, meaning some of your external drives may not work. The SD card slots top out at a paltry 480Mbps, and you can’t use both of them at once. And you can’t use these docks with a Nintendo Switch.

Also, the cheaper $60 version ditches USB 3.2 entirely — it’s capable of just 5Gbps over its USB ports and has a single HDMI port that tops out at 4K60.

But there is one seeming redaction that I actually prefer: instead of a fixed USB-C cable like many docks, the new Jsaux comes with a detachable 1.2 foot USB-C 3.2 100W right-angle charging cable that should make it easier to adapt to handhelds of different sizes and shapes.

Everything you get with the RGB back cover. Image: Jsaux

Jsaux is also launching its RGB transparent back plate for the Steam Deck today for $40, which was already my favorite Steam Deck mod even before the improvements. Now, it’s got an array of RGB LEDs inside each grip, a pair of silicone grips (in black or grey) you can stretch over the plastic ones, and a new vent directly behind the Steam Deck’s fan to reduce internal travel.

It still comes with the built-in aluminum heatsink for passive heat dissipation, and the extra hair-trigger and longer-throw back buttons.

While it’s not clear how the RGB backplate is powered or activated from Jsaux’s product listing, the company tells us it has its own battery and switch. We’re asking for more detail.