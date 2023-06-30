It’s the Friday before the Fourth of July weekend, which means a couple of things: fly-by-night fireworks sellers are probably popping up in mall parking lots around you, and there are deals to be had (ones that don’t risk you any bodily harm).

As for today’s deals, one of the best is the $700 discount Best Buy is currently offering on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV. That knocks the price of the entry-level OLED down to $599.99 — an all-time low we’ve seen once or twice before. While the A2 may be considered entry-level compared to LG’s other OLED models, it’s still an excellent panel. The A2 has the rich color contrast expected of OLEDs, and though it may not stack up to the brightness and features of newer, higher-end models like the C2 or C3, it’s a great TV for a much more affordable price. It tops out at 6,0Hz and none of its three HDMI ports is 2.1 spec, so it isn’t up to snuff when it comes to gaming on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, but it’s a mighty fine value and a quality display for movies and TV shows.

GameStop is offering a buy two, get one free promo on pre-owned games through July Fourth. I know, I know, GameStop used game deals are usually more miss than hit, but this one actually seems good if you want to save on some recent triple-A titles.

Eneba is selling digital Apple gift cards, offering $50, $100, $150, and $200 for 16 to 18 percent off when you use code WkndApples at checkout until July 3rd at 7AM ET. Here’s the breakdown after fees are calculated at checkout:

These gift cards can be used on Apple’s services or devices, so you can use them to get a little savings on a subscription to Apple TV Plus or even an iPhone.