It’s the Friday before the Fourth of July weekend, which means a couple of things: fly-by-night fireworks sellers are probably popping up in mall parking lots around you, and there are deals to be had (ones that don’t risk you any bodily harm).
As for today’s deals, one of the best is the $700 discount Best Buy is currently offering on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV. That knocks the price of the entry-level OLED down to $599.99 — an all-time low we’ve seen once or twice before. While the A2 may be considered entry-level compared to LG’s other OLED models, it’s still an excellent panel. The A2 has the rich color contrast expected of OLEDs, and though it may not stack up to the brightness and features of newer, higher-end models like the C2 or C3, it’s a great TV for a much more affordable price. It tops out at 6,0Hz and none of its three HDMI ports is 2.1 spec, so it isn’t up to snuff when it comes to gaming on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, but it’s a mighty fine value and a quality display for movies and TV shows.
LG A2 OLED TV (48-inch)
If you want an amazing-looking display at a somewhat low price, LG’s A2 OLED is an excellent value. It lacks the high refresh rate panel and brightness of the pricier LG C2, but the A2 costs less for fantastic picture quality.
GameStop is offering a buy two, get one free promo on pre-owned games through July Fourth. I know, I know, GameStop used game deals are usually more miss than hit, but this one actually seems good if you want to save on some recent triple-A titles.
For example, you can get pre-owned physical copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (pre-owned for $64.99) and Diablo IV (pre-owned for $64.9) and get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free. A combo like those three used games will cost you $129.98 instead of $194.97. That’s one way to min-max the savings on some recent titles, but other qualifying games that save a little less include Street Fighter 6 (pre-owned for $54.99), Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade (pre-owned for $59.99), and Resident Evil 4 (pre-owned for $54.99).
Buy two pre-owned physical games from GameStop and get a third one for free through July Fourth. Some qualifying games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy XVI. While many are in stock and ready to ship, the latter’s availability is one example that relies on pre-owned inventory at your local brick-and-mortar GameStop.
Eneba is selling digital Apple gift cards, offering $50, $100, $150, and $200 for 16 to 18 percent off when you use code WkndApples at checkout until July 3rd at 7AM ET. Here’s the breakdown after fees are calculated at checkout:
- The $50 gift card is discounted to $41.99 (about 16 percent off)
- The $100 gift card is $83.49 (about 17 percent off)
- The $150 gift card is $123.49 (about 18 percent off)
- The $200 gift card is $164.49 (about 18 percent off)
These gift cards can be used on Apple’s services or devices, so you can use them to get a little savings on a subscription to Apple TV Plus or even an iPhone.
Apple gift card (digital)
An Apple gift card can be used toward the company’s various hardware products, software, and subscriptions. Now through 7AM ET / 4AM PT on July 3rd, Eneba is selling $50, $100, $150, and $200 digital gifts card for up to an 18 percent discount (after fees) when you use offer code WkndApples.
Let’s fry up some more Frideals:
- Speaking of gift cards, you can get $5 off a $50 Nintendo eShop digital gift card at Newegg with code SSCT3Z27 at checkout. If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can maximize your savings by getting two of these (for $90) and buying Nintendo’s $100 eShop vouchers (which can be redeemed for two qualifying games). Using the voucher is a nifty way to save on a digital version of Tears of the Kingdom and even preorders for upcoming games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4.
- You can get the last-gen DJI OM4 three-axis smartphone stabilizing gimbal on an open-box closeout at BuyDig for $59.99 ($40 off). While it’s not in new condition, it comes with a full one-year warranty through a third party. The newer DJI OM5 may also double as a selfie stick, but it costs a much higher $159. The OM4 deal is a solid value if you want to try a gimbal for stabilizing your smartphone videos but are on a tight budget or fear you may not use it a ton.
- The 2023 Dell XPS 13 thin and light laptop with expanded 16GB of RAM, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and 512GB SSD is $849 ($250 off) direct from Dell. The XPS’s 13.4-inch display may only have a resolution of 1920 x 1200, but that also means it’s got that excellent 16:10 aspect ratio — which is great for productivity. Read our review.
- The 1,100-lumen Wyze Bulb Color is on sale for $10.68 (around $5 off) at Amazon. The color-changing smart bulb is a cheap and effective way to get started with smart home accessories, and it’s quite bright for its price.
- Razer’s Kishi V2 smartphone game controller for iPhones is $78.50 (about $21 off) and $83.99 ($16 off) for Android phones. We may not have liked it as much in our review as the Backbone One, but shaving a bit off the price helps compensate a little for downsides like mushy face buttons.
- Grid Studio is running a summer sale through July 15th on its unique wall art pieces — which are exploded and labeled tech devices in frames. The sale includes cool ones for gaming and tech fans, like the original Google Pixel for $119 ($140 off) or the PlayStation Vita for $199 ($150 off). Remember, Vita is life, and now a PS Vita can live on your walls for life.