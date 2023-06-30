Apple is a $3 trillion company — again

The world’s most valuable company briefly crossed the $3 trillion mark on January 3rd, 2022, and today is the first time its market cap has reached that bar again, as individual AAPL shares showed a price above $192 soon after trading began on Friday.

In May, CEO Tim Cook reported an all-time high for its installed base of active devices, as well as “an all-time record in services and a March quarter record for iPhone.” That was despite other divisions like Mac and iPad showing results that were down from the previous year, and since then, the company has launched a new 15-inch version of the MacBook Air laptop.

Five-day chart of AAPL stock price. Image: Yahoo Finance

Analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities has suggested it could hit a $4 trillion cap by 2025. In a note, he said 25 percent of the install base hadn’t upgraded phones in more than four years, which could lead to “a mini super cycle iPhone 15” when the new phones launch later this year.