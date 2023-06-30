Reddit users are saying goodbye to their favorite apps with tributes and memes

Many popular third-party Reddit apps will be shutting down on Friday because of the platform’s forthcoming paid API, and fans of the apps are sending them off with heartfelt posts and memes.

Not every app is shutting down once July 1st rolls around. Narwhal, a popular iOS app, will live on, though with a subscription. The developer of the Infinity for Reddit Android app says they plan to make it subscription-only, too. Accessibility-focused apps, including RedReader, Dystopia, and Luna, received exemptions from the fees from Reddit, so they’ll be available, too.