Apple’s Card partnership could move from Goldman Sachs to American Express

The Apple Card may soon no longer be backed by Goldman Sachs. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Goldman Sachs is in talks to offload its partnership with Apple to American Express.

But now, sources tell the Journal that Goldman Sachs wants to exit from both of these partnerships and have American Express take its place. According to the Journal, a deal with American Express isn’t “imminent or assured.” It also wouldn’t happen anytime soon, given that Apple would have to agree to the new partnership. Apple is reportedly aware of these discussions but didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.