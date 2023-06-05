Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s new $3,499 AR headset

After years of delays, Apple is taking its first shot at AR glasses.

By Adi Robertson, a senior tech and policy editor focused on VR, online platforms, and free expression. Adi has covered video games, biohacking, and more for The Verge since 2011.

Apple’s Vision Pro headset.
Image: Apple

Apple has announced an augmented reality headset called Apple Vision Pro that “seamlessly” blends the real and digital world. “It’s the first Apple product you look through, and not at,” CEO Tim Cook said of the device, which looks like a pair of ski goggles. As rumored, it features a separate battery pack and is controlled with eyes, hands, and voice. It will start at $3,499 and launch early next year, starting in the US market with more countries coming later in the year.

Vision Pro is positioned as primarily an AR device, but it can switch between augmented and full virtual reality using a dial. The device is controller-free, and you browse rows of app icons by looking at them. You can tap to select and flick to scroll, and you can also give voice commands. On top of that, the headset supports Bluetooth accessories including Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad and lets you connect your Mac to use inside the headset. Downward-facing cameras can capture your hands even if they’re resting low on your body. You can see these as well as other images in the gallery below.

